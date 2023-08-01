Trending
USWNT

Here is the USWNT's starting lineup vs. Portugal

Both nations are looking to advance to the knockout stages

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.
NBC Universal, Inc.

The stakes are higher than ever as the U.S. women's national team meets Portugal in the Group E finale at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

A win for the U.S. would seal its spot in the knockout stages whether it's via a first- or second-place finish. That would be based on the Netherlands beating Vietnam and the goal differential in play (the U.S. has a plus-two advantage prior to Matchday 3).

However, things could quickly go awry if the U.S. loses. Portugal would then overtake the Gals' spot and they could be eliminated entirely. But that's if Vietnam doesn't pull off an upset against the Netherlands, which would save the U.S.

In the end, it's simple for the USWNT -- just win. The goal difference will sort itself out as long as you take care of business against Portugal.

Here's the starting lineup each country is rolling out under U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski and Portugal boss Francisco Neto as they're announced:

Most notably for the U.S., Rose Lavelle is replacing Savannah DeMelo in midfield while Lynn Williams will play on the wing in place of Trinity Rodman.

Here is how Portugal lines up. Neto rotated heavily when his squad played Vietnam following the opener vs. the Netherlands, so many players from that fixture are back against the U.S., such as Dolores Silva.

This story will be updated...

