Ireland's Katie McCabe scores spectacular Olimpico goal vs. Canada

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly, after scoring their side’s first goal direct from a corner kick during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Katie McCabe brought an Olimpico to the Women’s World Cup.

The Irish forward scored one of the goals of the tournament thus far in the opening minutes of her country’s match against Canada.

In just the fourth minute of the contest, McCabe raised her hand before striking the ball from the right corner at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Instead of reaching one of her teammates, the left-footed kick curled over Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan’s outstretched hand and into the net.

The Olimpico marked the Republic of Ireland’s first ever goal at a Women’s World Cup, as the team is making its first appearance in tournament history.

Canada came back to win the match 2-1, ending Ireland's chances of reaching the knockout stage.

What is an Olimpico in soccer?

An Olimpico is a goal scored directly off a corner kick without touching another player.