England, Spain set to face off in Women's World Cup final

It all comes down to this.
A champion will be crowned at the Women's World Cup on Sunday morning, as England and Spain face off in the final in Sydney, Australia.
England's best-ever finish at the World Cup is third, while Spain had never previously advanced beyond the round of 16.
England has five wins and a draw in its first six matches down under. Most recently, the Lionesses defeated co-host Australia 3-1 in the semifinal.
Spain lost 4-0 to Japan in its final game of the group stage, but it has been lights out in the knockout games.
Spain rolled over Switzerland 5-1 in the round of 16 before narrow 2-1 wins over the Netherlands and Sweden in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.
This story will be updated throughout the match.