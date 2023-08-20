Trending
England, Spain set to face off in Women's World Cup final

Both nations are seeking their first Women's World Cup title

By Logan Reardon

It all comes down to this.

A champion will be crowned at the Women's World Cup on Sunday morning, as England and Spain face off in the final in Sydney, Australia.

England's best-ever finish at the World Cup is third, while Spain had never previously advanced beyond the round of 16.

England has five wins and a draw in its first six matches down under. Most recently, the Lionesses defeated co-host Australia 3-1 in the semifinal.

Spain lost 4-0 to Japan in its final game of the group stage, but it has been lights out in the knockout games.

Spain rolled over Switzerland 5-1 in the round of 16 before narrow 2-1 wins over the Netherlands and Sweden in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

