Australia and Nigeria punch tickets to Women's World Cup knockout stage

Hayley Raso of Australia celebrates her 2nd goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Australia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

One of this year's Women's World Cup co-hosts is moving on to the Round of 16.

Australia placed first in the Group B standings and advanced to the knockout stage by defeating Canada 4-0 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday.

Hayley Raso was the star for the Matildas. The Real Madrid winger put her team on the board in the ninth minute with a far-side goal from just inside the box. She then secured a first-half brace when she tapped the ball in from the goal line off a corner kick in the 39th minute.

Mary Fowler added to Australia's lead in the 58th minute off an assist from Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley put the cherry on top of the victory by scoring a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Over in Brisbane, Australia, Nigeria earned a spot in the Round of 16 for the second straight Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons only needed a draw on Monday to advance, and they got just that with a 0-0 result against the Republic of Ireland. The team could have won the group if it picked up three points in the match.

Australia and Nigeria will find out their Round of 16 opponents following the final Group D matches, which will both kick off at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday. England currently sits atop the group with six points, Denmark and China have three points apiece and Haiti has zero points.

Nigeria will face the Group D winner at 3:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 7. Australia will take on the Group D runner-up later that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.