When is Lionel Messi's first game with Inter Miami? Owner reveals plan for Argentinian star

Lionel Messi's MLS debut is just over a month away.

The international star reportedly will appear in his first game for Inter Miami on July 21, when the team faces Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas revealed the news to Axios on Monday.

That game will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami's home arena. The team will increase capacity at the stadium by 3,000 to 3,200 before Messi's debut, increasing the total capacity to around 22,000.

Messi's deal is for two and a half years with an option for 2026, according to Mas. The contract, which gives Messi an ownership stake in the club, will pay him between $50 and $60 million per year.

Ticket prices for Messi's expected debut were already spiking from the moment he signed with the club. Now that the date is confirmed, fans will surely be flocking to their ticketing apps in search of seats.