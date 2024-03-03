USWNT routs Colombia 3-0 in chippy Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Alex Morgan #7 of United States controls the ball against Jorelyn Carabali #19 of Columbia in the first half during the quarterfinals of 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup at BMO Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The U.S. women's national team is headed to the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal.

The USWNT on Sunday routed Colombia 3-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., using a clinical first half to make matters easier in the second.

Colombia, ranked No. 23 in FIFA's latest rankings, with Linda Caicedo on the left flank looked lively in the opening minutes, but the U.S. eventually seized momentum.

Veteran Alex Morgan got the starting nod at center forward despite not being on the initial roster, and she made her impact felt early when she drew a penalty near the 10-minute mark. Captain Lindsey Horan stepped up and slotted it to the bottom right after Colombian players tried to use mind games as a distraction.

Morgan, after getting an unofficial assist by drawing the penalty, got an official one thanks to rising left-back Jenna Nighswonger. The reigning NWSL rookie of the year in the 22nd minute got on the end of Morgan's soft headed pass from Naomi Girma's deep free kick.

JENNA NIGHSWONGER KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT SHE'S DOING 👑



Calm, cool, and collected 😌 pic.twitter.com/98zmqbDL6z — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 4, 2024

Veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, earning her 100th cap on the night, made multiple vital saves in the first half to keep things at 2-0, including one in the 32nd minute.

Alyssa Naeher coming up HUGE on her 100th cap 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1hLSc71zFk — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 4, 2024

If that seemed impressive, Naeher turned it up a notch with another big-time save in the 38th minute.

Then San Diego Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw continued her fine form for the national team, adding a third in stoppage time. The 19-year-old got on the end of Trinity Rodman's low cross from the right flank in the second minute of added time before the interval.

3rd start of her career with a goal in each of her previous starts 💅



Jaedyn Shaw going 3 for 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkYEO63F04 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 4, 2024

Despite the scoreline saying otherwise, the first half was tightly contested and multiple chippy moments broke out between both sides.

The second half was a different story, though Morgan and youngster Olivia Moultrie came close to adding more goals.

Tired legs became a factor for both sides, with Colombia not able to target Naeher as often between the sticks.

The U.S. will now play Canada in the semifinal on Wednesday, with Mexico and Brazil the other matchup. It'll be the first time in this tournament that the U.S. and Canada, ranked No. 10, will meet up.

It'll be a key test for the U.S. after responding from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Mexico, ranked No. 35, to end the group stage.

