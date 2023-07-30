USMNT's Yunus Musah to join Christian Pulisic at AC Milan, per report

AC Milan's reload in Serie A continues to look more enticing -- and American.

The Rossoneri reportedly have agreed a deal with La Liga side Valencia for the transfer of U.S. men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal reportedly will be worth a package of $22 million, which includes add-ons. He's set to undergo medical tests this coming week before inking a five-year contract.

Yunus Musah to AC Milan, here we go! Agreement sealed between Milan and Valencia on €20m package deal, add ons included



Medical tests next week and five year deal set to be signed.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Musah, 20, would become the eight signing of the ongoing summer window for AC Milan following the team's fourth-place finish in the league last season, which sealed the club's spot in the UEFA Champions League.

The Rossoneri most notably sold midfielder Sandro Tonali to Premier League side Newcastle in a deal worth $76.28 million, including add-ons.

But they have utilized those funds to bring in extra incomings. Alongside Musah, Christian Pulisic, the USMNT captain, also signed from Chelsea for a fee similar to Musah's ($22 million).

Other confirmed signings beyond Pulisic include Samuel Chukwueze, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Noah Okafor, Marco Sportiello and Luka Romero.

Musah, who came up through Arsenal's youth academy in England, was a regular starter for the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He can play anywhere across the midfield line and will play a key role for AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli.

The New York native would leave La Liga giants Valencia, a club in Spain that nearly suffered relegation this season and finished in 16th place.