USMNT stars sing hit ‘High School Musical' song after Nations League win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: The United States Men’s National Team celebrates winning the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final against Canada at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

What do the U.S. men's national team and the cast of "High School Musical" have in common?

Both are soarin' and flyin' with no limit to the stars they can reach in heaven.

After the USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday, the players took to the locker room to illustrate their other talent -- singing.

Weston McKennie led the players in singing "Breaking Free" from Disney's hit 2006 movie "High School Musical" that starred Zac Efron (played the character Troy Bolton) and Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), as captured on Folarin Balogun's Instagram Live.

Weston McKennie got the USMNT dressing room singing High School Musical 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9iZw8MN8Zp — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 19, 2023

The song was a duet performed by Efron and Hudgens towards the end of the film about breaking free from the challenges they faced throughout the movie and that they believe they can achieve great things now that they're together.

The players can be heard reciting some of the lyrics: "We're soarin', flyin'. There's not a star in heaven that we can't reach."

The 2-0 win was headlined by center back Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) scoring his first goal for the Stars and Stripes in the 12th minute with Balogun (on loan at Stade de Reims from Arsenal) also netting his first in the 34th.

The performance capped a dominant few days against the top Concacaf clubs, with a 3-0 rout of Mexico in the semifinal on Thursday providing another example of what the USMNT could do at their best.

As Troy and Gabriella say when they close the song: "You know the world can see us, in a way that’s different than who we are."

There have been many classic and iconic U.S. women’s soccer kits over the years. Brandon Gaston, @TheLifeStylest on Instagram, ranks his top five USWNT kits ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.