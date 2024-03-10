Bundesliga player thanks referee for potentially saving his life vs. Bayern Munich

MUNICH, GERMANY – MARCH 09: Josuha Guilavogui of 1.FSV Mainz 05 controls the ball whilst under pressure from Harry Kane of Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on March 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life in a Bundesliga game after his tongue had blocked his airway.

Guilavogui received an accidental blow to the head from teammate Anthony Caci’s knee during Saturday’s match at Bayern Munich. The French player lay motionless on the field, seemingly unconscious, before Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again.

“You just have to act quickly, there’s no praise for it,” Ittrich said afterward.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Guilavogui on Sunday expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and the help provided, Patrick Ittrich, my teammates and the doctors at Mainz!” the defensive midfielder wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mainz lost 8-1 and remained in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone.

USMNT soccer legend Tim Howard as he delves into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic soccer competition while addressing the challenges faced by U.S. Soccer on the Olympic stage.