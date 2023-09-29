Lionel Messi questionable for NYCFC game due to leg injury

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on from the lounge prior to the 2023 US Open Cup final football match between Inter Miami CF and Houston Dynamo FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 27, 2023. Lionel Messi was ruled out of Inter Miami’s squad for their US Open Cup final clash Wednesday with Houston Dynamo, the team confirmed. The Argentine superstar had been an injury doubt leading up to the final in Florida after missing his team’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City on September 24, 2023.

Lionel Messi's participation in Inter Miami's MLS matchup against New York City FC on Saturday will be a game-time decision due to the star's ongoing leg injury.

"Leo will train, day-to-day decision," assistant coach Javier Morales said Friday.

Morales also said that the veteran left back Jordi Alba will miss another game due to a nagging hamstring injury.

The two players missed Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final.

A win on Saturday will be crucial for Miami in order to have a chance to earn a playoff spot, as they currently sit at No. 14 in the Eastern Conference.

What injury does Messi have?

Messi has been in and out of competition for Inter Miami since returning from international play as he deals with a leg injury.

The star's pain is related to an old scar tissue issue.

Why didn’t Messi play in US Open Cup final?

Since Messi returned from international competition with Argentina, the star has been dealing with the same leg injury, keeping him in and out of competition.

Will Messi play against New York City FC?

Whether Messi will play is still to be seen. He has been listed day-to-day with a questionable return.

When does Inter Miami play?

Inter Miami is set to take on New York City FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.