How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The U.S. men's national team is one game away from a final.

The USMNT will face Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals for a chance to play for a trophy.

Whoever prevails would face either Panama or Mexico in the final, while the two losing teams would meet in the third-place game.

It's a tournament the U.S. has owned since its founding, as the USMNT won the final in the previous two editions in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Here's everything to know about the USMNT-Jamaica matchup:

When is the USMNT vs. Jamaica Nations League semifinal?

The U.S. and Jamaica will face off on Thursday, March 31.

What time is the USMNT vs. Jamaica Nations League semifinal?

Kick-off time for the game is slated for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Jamaica Nations League semifinal?

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica Nations League semifinal

The game will be streamed on Paramount+ in English. Univision will stream the game in Spanish.

When is the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final?

If the U.S. advances, it would play either Panama or Mexico in the final on Sunday, March 24. Kick-off time for that game at AT&T Stadium is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT.

But if the USMNT does not advance, they would play the loser of Panama vs. Mexico in the third-place game on the same day. Kick-off time for the third-place game is set for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

What is Jamaica's FIFA ranking?

Though it isn't a perfect metric for analyzing an opponent's quality, Jamaica is the No. 57-ranked men's international team as of FIFA's latest ranking on Feb. 15.

The U.S., for comparison's sake, is No. 13, the highest of any Concacaf team. The U.S. used to be 12 but fell one spot to Morocco.

USMNT legend Tim Howard discusses if Gregg Berhalter is the right coach to lead the United States men's national soccer team.