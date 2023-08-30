Here is the USMNT's squad for September friendlies vs. Uzbekistan, Oman

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 12: Matt Turner #1 GK of USA giving directions during a CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Final game between Panama and USMNT at Snapdragon Stadium on July 12, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

The United States men's national team is preparing for action for the first time since losing to Panama in the Gold Cup semifinal earlier this summer.

Since then, league play has commenced action across the globe, providing returning manager Gregg Berhalter time to evaluate and select personnel to his upcoming squad.

The USMNT will be taking on Uzbekistan and Oman for their two September friendlies during the FIFA-recognized international break, and Berhalter picked an intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



Gregg Berhalter selects 24-player roster ahead of September friendlies » https://t.co/9C2PXqEe17#USMNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/c4BqYXbN4F — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) August 30, 2023

Familiar names on the list include Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Matt Turner, Yunus Musah and more, though key figures such as Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna, among others, miss out due to injury.

It also seems as if Berhalter has been following the Lionel Messi craze with Inter Miami, as two players from the team received call-ups for the first time. Whether they earn a cap is yet to be known as 25-year-old goalkeeper Drake Callender and 18-year-old midfielder Ben Cremaschi each got a nod.

Here's the full 24-man squad, along with their respective teams:

Goalkeepers (3):

Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Drake Callender (Inter Miami)

Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders (9):

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

Kristoffer Lund (Palermo)

Mark McKenzie (Genk)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Midfielders (6):

Johnny Cardoso (Internacional)

Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo)

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Yunus Musah (AC Milan)

Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards (6):

Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Tim Weah (Juventus)

The U.S. will play Uzbekistan first on Saturday, Sept. 9 with play kicking off at 5:30 p.m. ET from CITYPARK, home of St. Louis City SC. The squad will then play Oman on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United.

