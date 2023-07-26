Everything to know about own goals in soccer

Hanane Ait El Haj (2nd R) of Morocco shows dejection after scoring the own goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Morocco at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

Scoring a goal in the World Cup is every soccer player’s dream – as long as it goes in the opponent’s net.

Not all goals go as planned, though, with some unintentionally going off a player into their own net.

How do those plays get recorded in the score sheet? And just how many have there been in the history of the World Cup?

Here’s everything to know about own goals.

What is an own goal in soccer?

An own goal happens when a player accidentally scores against their own team.

The term applies in soccer, hockey and more sports where teams attempt to score in a net.

Who gets credit for an own goal?

In soccer, an own goal is credited to the player who knocked the ball into their own net.

While the defending player who scored is credited with an own goal, it does not count towards that player’s game, seasonal or career scoring total.

Is it an own goal if the shot was on target?

The ruling of an own goal can be subjective.

Some shots that hit off a defender are ruled an own goal, while others are credited to the attacker. If the attacker’s shot was on target and only had a negligible deflection off the defender, the attacker will still get credit. However, if the defender is attempting to clear the ball and it winds up crossing the goal line anyways, they will be credited with an own goal.

Per FIFA guidelines, “[a] defender’s intervention must be deliberate in order for an own goal to be registered against [them].”

Does anyone get an assist on an own goal?

No assist is awarded on an own goal in soccer.

How many own goals have there been in World Cup history?

Of the 2,720 goals scored in FIFA World Cup history, 54 were own goals.

There were two own goals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The first came from Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd in the group stage against Canada and the second was from Argentina’s Enzo Fernández against Australia in the Round of 16.

There were 25 own goals in the first eight editions of the Women’s World Cup.