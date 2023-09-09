Bruce Arena resigns as head coach of New England Revolution

Legendary New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena submitted his resignation on Saturday, the team announced in a statement.

"The New England Revolution have accepted the resignation of Bruce Arena. We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team," the Revolution said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The team said Curt Onalfo will continue to serve as interim sporting director and Richie Williams as interim head coach as the team prepares to close out the 2023 season. Arena had previously served in both of those roles.

The Revolution are currently in second place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, with a record of 13-5-9.

Statement from the New England Revolution pic.twitter.com/6xX4SfR5NM — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 10, 2023

Arena said in a statement that he decided to resign "after much soul searching."

He thanked Revolution owners Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft for giving him the opportunity to coach the team, along with the players, coaches and staff he had a chance to work with during his time in Foxboro.

"I also want to thank everyone in the soccer community at large for their tremendous support during the past 6 weeks. The investigation has been a hard and difficult process, for me and my family, but hearing from so many who have been part of my career truly has been gratifying and has helped make this decision easier," he said. "Finally, I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time."

Arena joined the Revolution in May of 2019, and compiled a 60-31-42 record during his time as the team's head coach.

He coached the U.S. men's national soccer team from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2016-17, leading the team in 2002 on its deepest run in the World Cup in decades.

In Major League Soccer, he's also coached the L.A. Galaxy, D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls, winning five titles between L.A. and D.C.

Arena was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

He had been placed on administrative leave on July 30 pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. MLS said as a result of the investigation, which confirmed some of the allegations, Arena will have to submit a petition to the commissioner if he wishes to pursue future employment in the league.

"MLS is committed to safe and welcoming work environments and expects all employees of the League and its clubs to conduct themselves appropriately in the workplace," the league said in a statement Saturday.

Statement from MLS on New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. pic.twitter.com/g7SLHMQCKf — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 10, 2023

Neither the Revolution, Arena or MS have provided any details on the remarks Arena allegedly made, only saying they were "insensitive and inappropriate."