United States youth international Keyrol Figueroa has signed a professional contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old forward has impressed since moving to the Merseyside club when he was 14 and has consistently scored at different age levels. Liverpool described him in a statement as a “prolific goalscorer.”

Figueroa, who can also play as a wide attacker, scored seven goals to help the United States reach the final of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in 2023.

He played in last year’s Under-17 World Cup.

Having advanced through Liverpool's academy, Figueroa recently scored for its under-18s team against Wolverhampton.

Figueroa is the son of former Wigan and Honduras defender Maynor Figueroa.