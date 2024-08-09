Paris Olympics Day 14 in pictures

Highlights from day 14 of competition in Paris, including climbing, wrestling and golf.

Rose Zhang competes during round 3 of the women's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Colin Duffy competes in the men's sport climbing lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images )

Kyle Douglas Dake of Team United States and Yones Emamichoghaei compete during the Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/4 Final match on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Carlos Arevalo and Rodrigo Germade of Team Spain compete during the Mens Kayak Double 500m Final A on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)