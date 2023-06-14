Trending

Breaking

The new NBC Sports Boston mobile app is here. Click to download!
BostonBruins
Bruce Cassidy

Stanley Cup could be headed to Mass. with Bruce Cassidy, Jack Eichel

The Bruins didn't win the Stanley Cup during the 2022-23 NHL season, but the best trophy in sports is still likely to be on display in Massachusetts this summer.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

If you said just two years ago that Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel would win the Stanley Cup together and spend their day with it in Massachusetts, you'd probably assume the Boston Bruins won another championship.

Unfortunately for Bruins fans, neither one of those guys will be representing the Original Six franchise if or when they bring the Stanley Cup to the Commonwealth over the next few months.

More Bruins coverage

Nick Goss

Cassidy winning Stanley Cup is final gut punch in brutal 2023 playoffs for Bruins

Nick Goss

Why Bruins should not pursue Pierre-Luc Dubois trade with Jets

They'll be representing the Vegas Golden Knights, who won their first ever Stanley Cup title Tuesday night by beating the Florida Panthers -- the same opponent that knocked out the Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Cassidy told reporters after the Golden Knights' series-clinching Game 5 victory that he'll likely bring the Cup to Cape Cod. He owns a house on the Cape and enjoys spending summers there.

Eichel is a native of North Chelmsford, Mass., so it's probably fair to assume the Stanley Cup will find its way to his hometown at some point this summer. The superstar center led the playoffs in scoring with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 games.

The Stanley Cup coming to Massachusetts, with the Bruins' former head coach parading it around, will be a tough look for the franchise and another painful reminder of the disappointing end to Boston's season.

This article tagged under:

Bruce Cassidy2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us