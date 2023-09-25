Save of the year? Bruins' Brandon Bussi makes great glove stop vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins have incredible organizational depth at goaltender, and that was on full display during Sunday evening's preseason opener versus the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

Goalie prospect Brandon Bussi has given us the first "Save of the Year" candidate with an absolutely incredible glove stop in the third period.

SAVE OF THE SEASON ALREADY?! pic.twitter.com/6gUSdgf7B4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2023

The crowd appreciated the save and even gave Bussi a standing ovation.

"Just a wild experience overall," Bussi told reporters. "I don't think I've ever played in front of a crowd that excited, that much energy. And it’s only preseason. It's a testament to how great our fans are."

Bussi made 29 saves, including nine on the power play, for an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery described the young netminder's performance as "tremendous."

Bussi was one of the best goalies in the AHL for the Providence Bruins last season. He ranked No. 2 in save percentage (.932) as a rookie and helped the P-Bruins finish atop the Eastern Conference standings.

He's unlikely to see much action in the NHL this season because the Bruins have the best regular season tandem in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, and he could probably use some more experience in the AHL anyway. But it shouldn't be long before Bussi is capable of being a solid backup in Boston for either Ullmark or Swayman.