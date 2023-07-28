Report: Bruins, Swayman nearly $3 million apart ahead of arbitration

The July 30 arbitration date for the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman is almost here, and both sides still haven't been able to work out a new contract.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the arbitration numbers for each camp Friday, and there's an almost $3 million gap between the sides.

Arbitration filings for Boston and Jeremy Swayman — team: $2M, player: $4.8M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 28, 2023

The final number decided in arbitration typically falls near the middle of what the two sides were seeking. The middle of $2 million and $4.8 million is $3.4 million, which would be a fair deal for both sides.

Swayman absolutely deserves a good-sized raise after playing at a high level for the entire length of his entry-level contract. He posted a 24-6-4 record and ranked tied for fourth in both save percentage (.920) and GAA (2.27) in 38 appearances last season. His only playoff start came in Game 7 of Round 1 against the Florida Panthers, during which he gave up four goals as the Bruins' season ended in overtime.

The Bruins have $5.24 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly, and they still need to re-sign Swayman and center Trent Frederic. Both are restricted free agents. Frederic's arbitration hearing is set for Aug. 1.

The Bruins and either Swayman or Frederic can keep negotiating up until the arbitration hearings. But if they can't settle on a number, an independent arbiter will decide.