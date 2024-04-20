Trending
Boston Bruins

Watch Pat Maroon level Leafs player into Bruins bench with massive hit

Maroon is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

BOSTON -- The Bruins acquired Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild on trade deadline day in March for games like Saturday night's first-round playoff series opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the veteran forward didn't disappoint early on.

Not long after picking up an assist on John Beecher's first-period goal, Maroon absolutely leveled Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren into the B's bench with a massive hit. The play brought a fired up TD Garden crowd to its feet.

Check out the play in the video below.

Maroon had back surgery with the Wild in February and didn't make his Bruins debut until April 13 vs. the Penguins. He played in two regular season games for Boston before starting on the fourth line in Game 1 vs. the Leafs.

Maroon entered Saturday's matchup with 150 games of playoff experience and three Stanley Cup rings (2019 with Blues, 2020 and 2021 with Lightning).

