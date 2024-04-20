Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman starts Game 1 vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON -- The mystery is over.

The Boston Bruins are starting Jeremy Swayman for Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The B's kept their goalie plans a secret all week with head coach Jim Montgomery refusing to announce the starter after practices or Saturday's morning skate.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But when the teams took the ice for pre-game warmups about 30 minutes before the scheduled puck drop, it was Swayman that led the Bruins out.

Jeremy Swayman is the Bruins’ starting goalie for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/5JS9ud0r4l — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) April 20, 2024

The Bruins are hoping Swayman's excellent performance against the Leafs in 2023-24 continues into the playoffs. He went 3-0-0 with a .959 save percentage in three starts versus Toronto during the regular season, inclduing a pair of 4-1 victories -- one on the road and one at home -- back in early March.

This will be the first time in Swayman's playoff career that he will start Game 1 of a series for Boston. Ullmark started the opener in each of the last two first-round series for the Bruins.

Speaking of Ullmark, he closed the regular season in fine form, ranking No. 2 among all qualifying goalies in both save percentage (.935) and GAA (1.90) since the March 8 trade deadline.

It's possible the Bruins use a goalie rotation to start the postseason, so there's a chance Ullmark gets the net for Game 2 on Monday night. The veteran netminder made 37 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Leafs in Toronto on Dec. 2.

The Leafs are starting Ilya Samsonov in net Saturday. He went 0-0-1 with a .950 save percentage in one start vs. Boston -- a shootout loss on Nov. 2 -- during the regular season.