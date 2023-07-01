Trending
Bruins sign d-man Kevin Shattenkirk to one-year contract in NHL free agency

The former Boston University defenseman is coming to the Bruins.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins lost right-shot defenseman Connor Clifton in NHL free agency on Saturday when he signed a three-year contract worth $10 million with the Buffalo Sabres.

That departure opened up a spot on the Bruins' third pairing, and it didn't take them long to find a strong candidate to potentially fill that role.

The Bruins announced Saturday they have signed defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. TSN's Chris Johnston reported the one-year contract is worth $1 million.

Shattenkirk tallied 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 75 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. The Ducks finished with the league's worst record. Shattenkirk has been an offensive defenseman for over a decade with seven seasons of 30-plus points.

The 34-year-old veteran brings 85 games of playoff experience to the Bruins, including a 2019-20 Stanley Cup ring with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Shattenkirk also joins Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk as former Boston University players on the Bruins roster. He played with the Terriers from 2008 through 2010.

