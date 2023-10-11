Bruins release epic hype video for Opening Night of Centennial Season

The 2023-24 NHL season is a very special one for the Boston Bruins as they are celebrating their 100th anniversary.

The B's are the first American-based team to celebrate its centennial season and the third overall, joining the Montreal Canadiens (2008-09) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-17).

The team will be celebrating this anniversary throughout the upcoming season with special events, tributes, new jerseys and much more.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The action officially kicks off Wednesday night when the Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks -- another Original Six franchise -- to TD Garden for Boston's season opener.

The Bruins released an awesome hype video to get fans fired up for the beginning of what the team hopes is a special campaign.

Check it out below:

Puck drop for Bruins-Blackhawks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.