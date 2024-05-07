This mic'd up video of David Pastrnak after Game 7 OT goal is great

The Boston Bruins needed David Pastrnak to step up with an important goal in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the superstar right wing delivered at the perfect time.

Pastrnak scored the series-clinching goal less than two minutes into the extra period. Hampus Lindholm fired a perfect pass off the boards, allowing Pastrnak to skate into the offensive zone with speed, gather the puck and beat Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov with a pretty move.

The goal put the Bruins in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2021. It also prevented the Bruins from squandering a 3-1 series lead for the second straight postseason.

All of these factors, and others, made for an extremely emotional reaction from Bruins fans, players and coaches immediately following Pastrnak's goal.

Bleacher Report shared a pretty cool video Tuesday of a mic'd up Pastrnak from Game 7, including sounds from the Bruins' celebration and also some of his interactions with Leafs players during the post-series handshake line.

Check out the scenes in the video below:

David Pastrnak was mic’d up for his Game 7, OT-winner 🎙️



There was lots of yelling 😅 pic.twitter.com/OR5Caaa4Pp — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

The Bruins started their second-round series versus the Florida Panthers in fine fashion with a 5-1 victory in Game 1 on Monday night. Pastrnak didn't score, but he did tally four shots and made a couple nice defensive plays.

Pastrnak is one of the league's best offensive players, and if the Bruins are going to make a deep playoff run, they'll need several more moments of brilliance from him.