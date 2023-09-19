Bruins announce 2023 training camp roster, practice dates

Hockey is almost here.

The Boston Bruins begin their 2023 training camp Wednesday with off-ice testing. They'll hit the ice for their first camp practice Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. The preseason opener is Sunday against the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

It's been an eventful offseason for the Original Six franchise.

Longtime centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retired. They each won a Stanley Cup in Boston and played at a high level for more than a decade. They weren't the only notable departures from last season's star-studded roster, though. Forwards Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnett Hathaway, as well as defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton also left.

These departures could open the door for a few younger players to make the Opening Night roster and play a meaningful role early in the season. Right wing Fabian Lysell and defensemen Mason Lohrei are Boston's top prospects, but other young players such as centers John Beecher, Georgii Merkulov and Matt Poitras could challenge for roster spots, too.

Here is the full training camp roster for the Bruins.

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark