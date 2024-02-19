Trending
Brad Marchand wears amazing custom jacket for 1000th game ceremony

Marchand is the eighth player to play 1,000 or more games for the Bruins.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand arrived at TD Garden for Monday afternoon's game against the Dallas Stars wearing a special jacket.

Marchand is being honored before puck drop for reaching the 1,000 games played milestone. He officially hit 1,000 career games in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The veteran left wing's custom-made gold and white jacket had a vintage look, complete with a classic Bruins logo. It also included his last name and "1000" on the back.

Check it out in the video below:

Marchand is the eighth player to play 1,000 or more games for the Bruins. The most recent players before Marchand to join that group were Patrice Bergeron (2019) and David Krejci (2023).

The 35-year-old forward is having a fantastic season for the B's. He ranks second on the team with 25 goals and 50 points in 55 games.

