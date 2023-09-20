Boston Bruins name Brad Marchand 27th captain in team history

The Boston Bruins have named Brad Marchand as the 27th captain in franchise history.

Bruins training camp begins Wednesday with off-ice testing. The first on-ice practices begin Thursday. So it wasn't too surprising that the team made its captain announcement Wednesday morning.

Marchand is an excellent choice. His leadership skills have improved significantly since he came into the NHL during the 2009-10 season. He has stepped up as a true leader on and off the ice, often mentoring younger players and explaining to them what it means to be a Boston Bruin.

This video from 2021 is a great example:

We’ve heard about the speech. Now we can hear the speech.



Here's @Bmarch63’s address at #BruinsDevCamp.



Watch the full Season 9 premiere of #BehindTheB ➡️ https://t.co/4WYfcc3VtA pic.twitter.com/BEwkUFaASa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 15, 2021

Marchand also has a Stanley Cup ring with the Bruins and learned from some of the best leaders in the NHL over the last 10 years, including Zdeno Chara, Mark Recchi and the most recent captain, Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron retired in August after 19 years with the franchise.

The Bruins open the 2023-24 season against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on Oct. 11.