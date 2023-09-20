Trending
Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins name Brad Marchand 27th captain in team history

The Bruins have chosen Brad Marchand to wear the "C".

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Bruins have named Brad Marchand as the 27th captain in franchise history.

Bruins training camp begins Wednesday with off-ice testing. The first on-ice practices begin Thursday. So it wasn't too surprising that the team made its captain announcement Wednesday morning.

Marchand is an excellent choice. His leadership skills have improved significantly since he came into the NHL during the 2009-10 season. He has stepped up as a true leader on and off the ice, often mentoring younger players and explaining to them what it means to be a Boston Bruin.

This video from 2021 is a great example:

Marchand also has a Stanley Cup ring with the Bruins and learned from some of the best leaders in the NHL over the last 10 years, including Zdeno Chara, Mark Recchi and the most recent captain, Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron retired in August after 19 years with the franchise.

Boston Bruins

2023 Bruins Training Camp 21 hours ago

Bruins announce 2023 training camp roster, practice dates

Bruins Offseason Sep 15

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gives update on captain process

The Bruins open the 2023-24 season against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on Oct. 11.

This article tagged under:

Brad MarchandNick GossPatrice BergeronBoston Bruins2023 Bruins Training Camp
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us