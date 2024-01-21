Watch Jason Kelce's epic shirtless celebration after Travis' touchdown in Chiefs-Bills

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs score against the Buffalo Bills during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This was probably the most Jason Kelce thing ever.

During the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills AFC divisional-round clash, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce caught a 22-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 13-10 lead in the second quarter.

How did his older brother, Jason, react to the play in a suite? By celebrating shirtless with pure emotion.

Jason Kelce attended the game along with his wife, Kylie, and Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with Travis.

Jason also came out of his suite and started drinking beers with fans.

Oh my! Chiefs touchdown by @tkelce and @JasonKelce jumps out the window, slams a beer with #BillsMafia to the delight of @taylorswift13 and the suite. pic.twitter.com/rUJvMw3q24 — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2024

Though there have been several reports on Jason calling it a career after the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff exit, the Hall-of-Fame-bound center recently said in his podcast he'll announce his decision when he's ready to.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what’s been leaked to the media," Kelce had said. "...I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not. It’s just something I think that when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I’ve had."

For now, he'll continue to root on Travis as the Chiefs seek to repeat as Super Bowl champions.