Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Davie Police said they responded to a medical emergency at Davis' home Monday morning, but the 35-year-old was dead when officers arrived. No cause of death has been released pending autopsy results. Police said in a statement that the investigation is still active.

Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. His time with the Dolphins can best be remembered by his standout rookie season where he picked up four interceptions, including two against Patriots' Tom Brady and Randy Moss.

Despite his potential, then Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin and defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo complained of Davis' "lack of awareness" during the 2012 Hard Knocks' season.

He played three seasons for Miami before being traded for a second-round pick to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season.

Davis finished his Miami Dolphins career with 149 combined tackles, nine interceptions and one sack.

The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game. He released a statement after the game saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

After football, Davis became an entrepreneur as well as an author of a children's book titled "The Middle School Rules of Vontae Davis."

Davis has had problems with the law before, as he was arrested for a DUI on Feb. 4, 2023 after Florida Highway Patrol officers found him sleeping on the side of the road following a crash on a highway in Hollywood.

Davis played in 122 games, intercepting 22 passes, returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of the Colts.

The Miami Dolphins released a statement saying:

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time."