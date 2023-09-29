Video shows Lions fans taking over Lambeau Field for win vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are living up to the preseason hype.

An early season showdown between a pair of 2-1 NFC North rivals on Thursday Night Football proved to be a one-sided affair.

Detroit jumped out to a commanding 27-3 halftime lead over Green Bay, causing the Packers to get booed off Lambeau Field by their fans, before cruising to a 34-20 win.

With the prime-time victory, the Lions moved to 3-1 and took over sole possession of first place in the division. And they did so in front of a ton of Lions fans.

Lions fans have taken over Lambeau pic.twitter.com/5hUMmne7IK — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 29, 2023

By the end of the game, Detroit fans had taken over the away stadium, and they made their presence felt with loud "Let's go, Lions" chants.

#Lions fans have taken over Lambeau Field. These chants are LOUD.pic.twitter.com/Fq7QT9qGgS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2023

“You would think that we were in Detroit with these fans," broadcaster Charissa Thompson said on Amazon Prime's postgame show.

There's clearly a lot of excitement around this season's Lions team, which looks primed to capture the franchise's first division title since 1993 and first playoff berth since 2016.

"That's a feeling that's unlike any other, when you're walking off that field and they're cheering like that on the road," quarterback Jared Goff told reporters. "Especially when you think about from where we've come, it's a pretty good feeling, and we've got to keep winning for them."

Goff and Co. will look to keep rolling when they return home in Week 5 to take on the Carolina Panthers.