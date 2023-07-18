Tracking all the new NFL uniforms and helmets for the 2023 season

The NFL offseason is winding down and teams are gearing up for the 2023 campaign.

Before the news cycle shifts into overdrive with training camp battles, injuries and more, teams are taking the time to unveil some new – or old – looks.

As of July 18, nine teams have released or plan to release uniform changes – whether that’s a total change to primary sets, introduction of throwbacks or addition of alternate helmets.

Here’s a full tracker of the new NFL uniforms for the 2023 season:

Arizona Cardinals: Complete uniform overhaul

It was time for revamped uniforms in the desert. The Cardinals stuck with their red, white and black color scheme, but simplified their look with a new home, road and alternate set while keeping the same two helmet designs.

Seattle Seahawks: 1980-90s blue, green and silver throwback

The Seahawks are set to unveil their royal blue throwbacks on July 19. Longtime NFL fans already know what to expect though, and it’s a clean look: silver helmets, royal blue jerseys with silver and green accents and silver pants with green and blue stripes.

Uniform news: The #Seahawks announced they will bring back their 90s-era throwback uniforms starting next season. pic.twitter.com/Go775J7Pgh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1970-90s ‘Creamsicle’ throwback

The Bucs will bring back their “Creamsicle” uniforms for Week 6 against the Lions. The set features white helmets with the iconic “Bucco Bruce” logo, orange jerseys, white pants and orange and white socks.

#1Fo is about to go off in Creamsicle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hVRBk1HHPj — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 13, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles: 1980-90s Kelly Green throwback

While the Eagles’ official throwback for 2023 hasn’t been released, a season ticket holder got a glimpse of the jersey at a team store and posted it on Twitter. The Eagles wore these Kelly Green throwback uniforms in 2010 but they will return now that the NFL has lifted its one-shell helmet rule.

Kelly greens selling in game day stores @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/KxJFDm2wiZ — rob (@rreagles20) June 9, 2023

Cleveland Browns: 1940-50s white helmet throwback

The Browns are throwing it way back in 2023, as they’ll wear white helmets for the first time since 1951. After exclusively wearing all-orange lids for over 70 years, Cleveland will pair the white helmet with throwback jerseys that it last wore in 2021. The uniform set will be worn in Week 2 against the Steelers, Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets.

Thoughts on the Browns new alternate white helmets?! 👀🔥



Via: @NFL pic.twitter.com/MHy5i2VQie — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 18, 2023

Minnesota Vikings: 1960-70s purple throwback

One of the greatest eras in Vikings history will be honored in Week 1 this season. The team will wear purple uniforms dating back to the 1960s and 70s, when the vaunted Purple People Eaters defense and quarterback Fran Tarkenton led the Vikings to multiple Super Bowl appearances.

The @Vikings are throwing it back with these classic uniforms. 🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/2NR962Uu7a — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2023

Detroit Lions: New alternate blue helmet design

Another NFC North team will have a new design in 2023, as the Lions plan to rock an alternate helmet in Week 8 against the Raiders and Week 18 against the Vikings. The blue helmet will be paired with Detroit’s all-gray alternate uniforms.

Take a closer look at the Lions' alternate helmet. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/YBPcNcfrVv — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 21, 2023

Tennessee Titans: Houston Oilers throwback

The Titans haven’t released the design just yet, but they are expected to wear Houston Oilers throwback uniforms for one game this season. Team reporter Jim Wyatt said that the plan is to wear them in a home game, likely against the Texans. If that’s the case, the jerseys will probably be light blue with white helmets and red accents.

Denver Broncos: New alternate design

Little is known about the Broncos’ new design, other than the fact that it’ll be revealed on July 25. The team tweeted a teased photo, but that left us with more questions than answers. Is it a throwback uniform? Or a new helmet? Maybe an alternate jersey? We’ll have to wait and see.