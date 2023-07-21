Patrick Mahomes back in 99 Club for ‘Madden NFL 24'

The NFL’s ultimate cheat code is the final member of this year’s “Madden” 99 Club.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the group on Friday when he was officially given a 99 overall rating for “Madden NFL 24.”

This marks Mahomes’ third time in the 99 Club. He is also a two-time “Madden” cover athlete. He was the standalone cover athlete for “Madden NFL 20” and shared the cover with Tom Brady for “Madden NFL 22.”

Mahomes rounds out the five-man group in this year’s 99 club, joining Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

It’s hard to imagine a better season for a player than the one Mahomes put together in 2022. He passed for a league-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, landing him his second NFL MVP award and second All-Pro first-team selection.

To round it all out, he was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time after leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Madden” has been releasing player ratings all week and is finishing up with quarterbacks on Friday. “Madden NFL 24” is available for preorder and will be released on Aug. 18.