Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands in ‘Madden' 99 Club for fourth time

Travis Kelce added another Super Bowl ring to his trophy case earlier this year, and now he’s added another appearance in the “Madden” 99 Club.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end earned a 99 overall rating for “Madden NFL 24,” putting him in the 99 Club for the fourth time in his career. Those four selections are the most of any tight end in NFL history.

Kelce was far and away the NFL’s premier tight end in 2022. He had 110 receptions (24 more than any other TE), 1,338 receiving yards (over 400 more than any other TE) and 12 touchdowns (one more than second-place George Kittle). He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl team, fourth All-Pro first team and placed sixth in NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Oh, and to wrap the season up, he had six catches, 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce is the fourth member of the “Madden NFL 24” 99 Club, joining Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

“Madden” isn’t done releasing its ratings, and one of Kelce’s teammates figures to join the 99 Club soon. The game will unveil its quarterback ratings on Friday, likely reuniting Kelce with reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.