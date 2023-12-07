Panthers' Hayden Hurst diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia after suffering concussion

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has not played since Nov. 9 after suffering a concussion from a hit in the team's Week 10 loss against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday, Hurst's father revealed that an independent neurologist diagnosed Hurst with post-traumatic amnesia as a result of that hit.

“[He] has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9,” Jerry Hurst said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!"

Hurst took the hit in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' Thursday Night Football loss in Chicago but remained in the game, even after he briefly appeared to be in the fencing posture, an unnatural arm position following a concussion.

What is post-traumatic amnesia?

Post-traumatic amnesia is a form of amnesia that can develop after an injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can involve multiple forms of amnesia.

It can also lead to frustration and confusion in those who suffer it because they struggle to remember where they are, how they got there or new information following the injury.

Hayden Hurst injury status

Hurst said he didn't remember up to four hours after the game on Nov. 9. He has not played in any of the Panthers' last three games and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice ahead of their Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 30-year-old thanked fans for the support and said the injury will not be career-ending.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me," he wrote on X Thursday morning. "I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don't remember up to 4 hours after the game. Scary situation but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process.

"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I'm starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless & Keep Pounding !!!!"