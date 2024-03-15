Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is concluding his NFL career.
After 10 successful years in Los Angeles, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald announced his retirement, leaving some in awe and others, well, elated.
"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically -- 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be," Donald wrote in a message on social media. "I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted."
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
After his collegiate career with Pittsburgh, the Rams selected Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In the NFL, he earned a Pro Bowl Selection in each of his 10 seasons in L.A., eight first-team All-Pro selections and secured a Super Bowl championship in 2021.
Here is how the NFL world is responding to Donald's retirement news:
Many are proud of the football legend, saying it was a successful career that should be celebrated:
NFL
Then there are the fans who are happy such a powerhouse will be off the field, giving other players and teams the chance to succeed. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of them.
And of course other reactions from other NFL players: