NFL training camp start dates and locations for all 32 teams

It's almost time to break out the helmets and pads.

Training camps across the NFL are scheduled to get underway in just a couple of weeks. And as teams begin to prepare for the 2023 campaign, there will be no shortage of storylines.

There's Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr leading new teams, three first-round rookie quarterbacks trying to make a strong first impression and the Chiefs looking to become the first Super Bowl champs to repeat in nearly 20 years.

Before the NFL shifts from the offseason to training camp, here's what to you need to know.

When does NFL training camp start?

Most teams have their rookies report first followed by veteran players shortly after. The Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants and 49ers will see their rookies report the earliest on Tuesday, July 18.

Where are NFL training camps?

Check out a full list of training report dates and locations for all 32 teams below:

When does the 2023 NFL preseason start?

The 2023 preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3.

When does the 2023 NFL season start?

The Chiefs will unveil a new Super Bowl banner at Arrowhead Stadium before battling the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Are you ready for some football?