WATCH: Brady mic'd up for final signature ‘Let's Go!' at Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots fans finally got the closure they needed as Tom Brady made his long-awaited return to Foxboro on Sunday.

The "Thank You Tom" ceremony was filled with memorable moments, including Brady's emotional speech that assured fans he was a "Patriot for life." The organization also revealed Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.

But the celebration wouldn't have been complete without one last signature end zone run for the legendary quarterback. Brady fired up the Gillette Stadium crowd with his iconic "Let's (expletive) go!" battle cry, and he was mic'd up for it all.

Watch the NFL Films video below:

Brady raved about his long-awaited Foxboro return, calling it a "surreal day" and an "unbelievable" ceremony. While it would've been nice to top it off with a Patriots victory, it undoubtedly was a day the fans in attendance won't forget.