WATCH: Mic'd-up Jabrill Peppers reacts to huge hit on Davante Adams

Jabrill Peppers gave New England Patriots fans something to cheer about early in their Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Toward the end of the first quarter, Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams caught short pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and was immediately leveled by Peppers. The hit caused the ball to pop out of Adams' hands and into the arms of Pats linebacker Jahlani Tavai for the interception.

The bar is low, but Peppers' hit was one of the most exciting Patriots highlights so far this season. The veteran safety was mic'd up for the play and reacted appropriately. You can check out the clip below:

As rough as a season it's been for New England, Peppers and the rest of the defense have mostly done their part. Self-inflicted wounds on offense, combined with poor quarterback play from Mac Jones, have been the reason for the team's brutal 1-5 start.

The Patriots will look to snap its three-game losing skid this Sunday, but the schedule doesn't get any easier as they'll welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium.