Watch Jabrill Peppers give Patriots passionate message after Week 7 win

The New England Patriots were understandably excited after Sunday's exciting win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots entered the Week 7 game as 7.5-point underdogs, and despite leading for most of the game, the Bills pulled ahead 25-22 with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones then engineered a fantastic game-winning drive, culminating with a touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds on the clock.

The 29-25 victory improved the Patriots' record to 2-5 and snapped their three-game losing streak. It's also their first home win of the season.

The players and coaches were fired up in the locker room after the game. And there were two interesting changes from the Patriots' usual postgame locker room celebrations.

Jabrill Peppers, who has taken on a larger leadership role this season, addressed the team before captain and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Slater also audibled from his typical "Awww yeah!" team chant and preached the importance of "Family."

Check out the scenes in the video below:

Family.



Inside the locker room after the win against Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Q5enR4F3Ty — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2023

The celebratory mood will be short lived unless the Patriots can pull off another upset in Week 8 when they travel to Miami to play the rival Dolphins.

The Dolphins lead the AFC East with a 5-2 record and beat the Patriots 24-17 in Week 2.