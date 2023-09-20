Tyreek Hill has high praise for Pats rookie CB Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez has already started to make a name for himself through his first two NFL games.

The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback has impressed against two of the league's top offenses: the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. His finest moment so far came this past Sunday when he picked off Tua Tagovailoa for his first career interception.

The wide receiver Gonzalez was covering on that play, Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill, heaped praise on the Patriots' first-round draft pick.

"I was able to go against the rookie. He's real good," Hill said during an episode of his It Needed To Be Said podcast. "Very lengthy corner. Had some real good technique and speed about him. They've got some real good pieces over there in New England, man."

Gonzalez allowed only three catches for 32 yards against the dynamic Dolphins offense. The performance earned him a 91.6 pass coverage grade in Week 2 from Pro Football Focus. The Oregon product is PFF's third-highest-graded NFL cornerback through two weeks.

Another test awaits Gonzalez this Sunday as he'll be tasked with limiting New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson. If he can shut down Zach Wilson's No. 1 option, the Patriots will have a great chance to earn their first win of the campaign and extend their historic streak against their AFC East rival.

Patriots-Jets kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium.