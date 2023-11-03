Tyquan Thornton has new foot injury ahead of Patriots vs. Commanders

Sunday's Week 9 game versus the Washington Commanders might be an opportunity for second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to finally make an impact in the New England Patriots offense.

But first, he must overcome a foot injury.

Thornton was a new addition to the injury report Friday with a foot issue. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Thornton was a healthy scratch last week and has only appeared in two games this season -- Week 6 at the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills. He has tallied two receptions for eight yards on three targets in those matchups.

With veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne out for the season with a torn ACL, and DeVante Parker already ruled out for Week 9 due to a concussion, the Patriots might be forced to give more snaps to some of their younger wide receivers. Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas could benefit as a result, and Thornton might also if he's healthy.

Staying healthy has been difficult for Thornton. He has played in just 15 of a possible 25 regular season games over two seasons. But if Thornton can get on the field Sunday, he'll have an opportunity to impress the Patriots coaches against a below-average Commanders defense.