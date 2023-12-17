Travis Kelce spots Taylor Swift on Gillette Stadium poster ahead of Pats-Chiefs

Taylor Swift showed up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, against the New England Patriots.

While Swift worked her way up to her suite, Kelce walked onto the field for warmups. Along the way, he couldn't help but notice a poster on the wall of his superstar girlfriend performing at Gillette Stadium.

Watch the video below, via NBC Sports Boston's Camera Guys:

Taylor Swift, never far from Travis Kelce’s thoughts as he takes a look at her poster @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/e1Zx3t2sop — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 17, 2023

Kelce and Swift's relationship has been a hot topic throughout the NFL season. Swift has attended several of Kelce's games this year both at Arrowhead Stadium and on the road.

Swift first performed at Gillette Stadium on June 6, 2010 -- her first-ever NFL stadium show -- as part of her Fearless tour. She greeted the Foxboro crowd during Sunday's game:

🚨| Taylor Swift does little kiss to camera as Scott Swift proudly shows off Chiefs merch at today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game!



pic.twitter.com/oZWOL3AZuV — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

Kelce and the Chiefs look to avoid suffering their fourth loss in the last five weeks. The Patriots aim to earn their second consecutive win with Bailey Zappe replacing Mac Jones at quarterback.