Taylor Swift returns to Gillette Stadium for Patriots-Chiefs game

Plenty of fans were at Gillette Stadium Sunday hoping to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend as the Patriots hosted the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their wish was granted -- the pop star arrived in Foxborough a little before kickoff, then sat in a box at Gillette. Also with her was musician and actress Alana Haim.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Gillette! Far away, but there she is in the hat getting out first. pic.twitter.com/91QPc6rsnJ — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) December 17, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce started dating over the summer. She’s been cheering him on at six Chiefs games so far this season, including two away games in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

A poster of her in a Gillette Stadium tunnel even turned Kelce's head before the game began.

Swift is currently on a break from her sold-out Eras Tour, which picks back up in Tokyo in February.

And she has some fond memories of Foxboro from her tour, like the infamous Saturday rain show, where Taylor and thousands of fans danced for hours in a downpour this spring. Afterward, none other than Bill Belichick called it an impressive performance.