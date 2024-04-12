Apple TV+'s "The Dynasty" docuseries chronicling the New England Patriots' unprecedented 20 years of success hasn't sat well with several key pieces of the historic run.

The most common criticism of the 10-part series is its negative portrayal of longtime head coach Bill Belichick. Controversial subjects such as his deteriorated relationship with quarterback Tom Brady, his friendship with former president Donald Trump, and the bizarre Super Bowl benching of Malcolm Butler overshadowed the legacy he built as arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

Many ex-Patriots including Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, and Rodney Harrison ripped "The Dynasty" for focusing on the negatives. On Friday, Stephon Gilmore joined the list of players who believe Belichick was portrayed unfairly.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After completing the series, the former Pats cornerback took to social media with high praise for his former head coach. You can read his posts below:

Just watched The Dynasty. Bill was the greatest coach I’ve ever been around. Don’t let that fool you. I’ll never forget we were a predominantly man team during the 2018 season all the way up to the Super Bowl. When we played the Rams we switched to Zone. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 12, 2024

No coach would switch what they did all season in a big game like that — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 12, 2024

Or Him telling me to play trail technique in buffalo because the Quarterback can’t throw against the wind when i was following a big time receiver. If you ever played corner that’s not a good feeling playing trail technique. I shut the WR down to 0 catches . — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 12, 2024

Episode 10 of "The Dynasty" spotlighted Belichick's spectacular coaching performance vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. As Gilmore mentions, Belichick switched his defense from man to zone and limited the high-powered Rams offense to just three points. Gilmore played a key role with a timely interception in the 13-3 victory, which marked the sixth and final Super Bowl title of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Gilmore enjoyed the most productive stretch of his 12-year career with Belichick as his head coach. In addition to becoming a Super Bowl champ, the 33-year-old was named the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and earned both of his All-Pro nods in New England.

"The Dynasty" didn't paint Belichick in the best light, but he'll have a chance to tell his side of the story. According to a recent report, he's currently writing a book while spending time away from the sideline.