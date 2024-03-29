Bill Belichick is writing a book: Report

Bill Belichick is trading his playbook for a pen.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly writing a book.

While the nature of the book has not been disclosed, Belichick could likely be writing about his illustrious 24 years with the New England Patriots, his legendary career or his views on the NFL.

Belichick, who was the NFL's longest-tenured active head coach at the time he left the Patriots, will likely work with Simon & Schuster’s Avid Reader Press, according to the report. The publisher is considered a front runner as it has produced other Patriots books.

After Belichick announced he was “moving on” from the Patriots in January, he left the possibility of coaching in the future open. Belichick has been talking with different networks about potential broadcast opportunities but told executives that he is uninterested in being part of a weekly studio show.

Most recently, players including Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater expressed disapproval of the Patriots docuseries “The Dynasty” for its negative spin on Belichick.

Robert Kraft also pointed out his disappointment in the way the show aired the team’s controversies rather than highlighting Belichick’s remarkable career.

As Belichick embarks on this new chapter, fans will eagerly await the revelations within the pages of his upcoming book.

