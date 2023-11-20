Scott Zolak: This NFC team ‘reached out' to Tom Brady about a return

The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury during their Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers last month.

The Vikings were 4-4 and still in the hunt for a wild card playoff berth in the NFC despite Cousins being sidelined and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson also dealing with an injury.

The question at the time was whether the Vikings would add a quarterback in some fashion. They ultimately acquired Josh Dobbs in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The Vikings also contacted an NFL legend, according to Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The ex-Patriots quarterback and co-host of the Zolak & Bertrand Show said Monday that the Vikings "reached out" to Tom Brady. Zolak's reveal came during a segment (which you can watch in the video player above) where he and his co-host Marc Bertrand were talking about Bengals fans hoping Brady would come out of retirement and save Cincinnati's season following Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.

Zolak did not offer any specifics about the Vikings and Brady, such as when exactly the team reached out. He did say earlier in the segment that "Brady is done."

Brady on the Vikings certainly would've been interesting. But the Vikings, at least to this point, seem to have made a good decision to bring in Dobbs. The veteran QB has a 2-1 record with four touchdown passes and one interception in three games with the Vikings. Minnesota is 6-5 and occupies the third and final wild card playoff berth in the NFC, ahead of their rivals the Green Bay Packers (4-6).

Brady retired for a second time back in January. Whenever he's been asked about another return to the NFL, the future Hall of Famer has been quick to say that he's happy with the decision he made.