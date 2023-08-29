Report: Patriots trade kicker Nick Folk to Titans for 2025 draft pick

The Nick Folk era in New England is over.

The Patriots are trading the veteran kicker to the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. New England is getting a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in return, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Folk's departure means that rookie Chad Ryland will be the starting kicker for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL season. He has a stronger leg than Folk and is better on kickoffs.

Folk was signed by the Patriots during the 2019 season and was a reliable kicker for three-plus years. He did not miss a single field goal attempt inside of 40 yards as a Patriot. He went 36-for-44 on field goals of 40 to 49 yards, while converting 11 of 16 attempts from 50-plus yards out.

All teams must trim their rosters to 53 players before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.