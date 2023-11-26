Trending
New England Patriots

Report: Patriots to start Mac Jones over Bailey Zappe vs. Giants

Jones has been benched several times this season.

By Nick Goss

New England Patriots fans who hoped their team would make a change at quarterback for Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Giants will be disappointed.

The Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones as the starter, per The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that backup Bailey Zappe could play at some point, too.

Jones has started all of the Patriots' 10 games so far this season, and the team has won only twice. He has been benched in several of those games, including New England's most recent matchup -- a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10.

Jones has thrown an interception in eight of 10 games, and the Patriots lost all of them. He's also fumbled many times this season, which has created concerns over his ability to protect the football.

Zappe, who split reps with Jones in practice this week, is expected to be the backup QB versus the Giants after Will Grier was waived on Saturday.

Sunday's matchup at MetLife Stadium is an important one for the Patriots and Giants because the loser will see its chances of securing a top three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft improve dramatically. So, in that sense, starting Jones might actually be the best decision for the Patriots at quarterback.

