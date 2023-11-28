Report: Patriots re-sign QB Will Grier to practice squad

Will Grier might get a chance to start at quarterback for the New England Patriots after all.

The Patriots re-signed Grier to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 28-year-old signal-caller rejoins the team after being waived on Saturday.

Patriots are re-signing QB Will Grier, whom they released over the weekend, to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2023

Grier's return comes after yet another woeful performance from Patriots starting QB Mac Jones. On Sunday vs. the New York Giants, Jones tossed two interceptions before being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the entire second half. Zappe led a touchdown drive in the third quarter, but he tossed a costly interception of his own and didn't fare much better than Jones in New England's 10-7 defeat.

Head coach Bill Belichick hasn't named his starting quarterback for the team's Week 13 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Given how Jones and Zappe have performed this season, it couldn't hurt to give Grier a shot. With a 2-9 record, the Patriots have nothing to lose except a top-three pick in next year's draft.

Grier has appeared in two NFL regular-season games, both as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Between those appearances, he completed 28 of his 52 passes for 228 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In three preseason games this year with the Dallas Cowboys, Grier looked the part. He boasted a 76.2 completion percentage (64-84) with 640 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Sunday's game against L.A. is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.