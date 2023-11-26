Report: Patriots' Mac Jones had X-ray on shoulder/arm after Week 10 loss

Could New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones possibly be dealing with some sort of injury that's negatively impacting his on-field performance?

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday that Jones underwent X-rays on his throwing shoulder/arm following the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

"When Jones went for an X-ray after the team's Week 10 loss to the Colts, they were checking his right shoulder/arm, according to a source familiar with the test," Reiss wrote. "In-game statisticians had credited the Colts with nine quarterback hits against Jones, the final blow coming when 291-pound defensive lineman Taven Bryan drove him to the ground two passing plays before his badly underthrown interception."

Jones reportedly will start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 12 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, even though New England hasn't officially named a starter.

The Patriots had a Week 11 bye, so Jones did get some extra time to rehab his shoulder/arm if there are any lingering issues with it.

Jones likely will be on a short leash Sunday. He has been benched in several games this season, including the Week 10 loss to the Colts when he threw a brutal interception late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by backup Bailey Zappe for the final drive.

Jones has started all 10 games for the Patriots this season. He is completing 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,031 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions all season.